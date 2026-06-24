40-year-old promise kept: Kamal Haasan produces Rajinikanth's 'Dharman'

CHENNAI: In what is being hailed as a "landmark collaboration" for Tamil cinema, the title and first look of superstar Rajinikanth's 173rd film, backed by Kamal Haasan as producer, were unveiled during a grand launch and puja ceremony on Wednesday.

Titled 'Dharman', it is being produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and R Mahendran.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for 'Oh My Kadavule' and 'Dragon', the film features a soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander, with Simran and Raashii Khanna playing the female leads.

Speaking at the launch, Haasan reflected on his five-decade-long friendship with Rajinikanth and a promise they made decades ago.

"About 40 years ago, during a flight to Bombay, we made a decision that we both should do a film together, where either he produces or I produce. That has been realised today," Haasan said, expressing gratitude to the industry and fans for sustaining them for over half a century.

Rajinikanth credited Haasan for his unwavering support and encouragement since the 1970s.

Speaking on how the project materialised, he noted the immense trust placed in him by the producer.

"Kamal gave me complete freedom, saying he would leave everything to me and wouldn't even ask for the story. That placed a huge responsibility on me," Rajinikanth said, adding that after considering multiple scripts and directors, they finalised Marimuthu.

"It is a combined team effort aimed purely at success," he added.