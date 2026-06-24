Arjun Das: A common man’s con

Even as he speaks about his love for playing villains, Arjun Das reveals that his next couple of films are commercial entertainers aimed at family audiences. But, the actor is looking forward to his new phase, and his efforts to entertain a new demographic. Aware of the responsibilities, Arjun Das says, “It is always tough to play the hero. I have been blessed with a number of good anti-hero roles. In those films, the audience will come to watch their favourite star playing the hero, so I don’t have the pressure, and I can freely perform. But, when I’m playing the protagonist, I feel the weight of extra responsibility. On the other hand, it pushes my boundaries and gives me new and exiting experiences. In Con City, I played a father for the first time, which was a refreshing experience. Acting with veterans like Thambi Ramiah sir and Vadivukkarasi ma’am taught me discipline and how to improvise. I’ve learned a lot from playing a protagonist in a family entertainer.” He also clarifies that this doesn’t mean he will stay away from dark roles. “I love playing the hero but I wouldn’t say no to villain roles as well.”