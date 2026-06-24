Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's film with Ashwath Marimuthu titled Dharman

After multiple setbacks and director changes, Rajinikanth's much-anticipated Thalaivar 173 has now been confirmed to be helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu and officially given the title Dharman. Presented by Kamal Haasan's RKFI, the first look poster sees Rajinikanth in a stylish avatar donning a doctor's suit, killing a man with a surgical equipment. The film's tagline reads, 'The Deadly Doctor'.
The film stars Simran as the female lead, reuniting with Rajinikanth after Petta (2019) and Kamal Haasan after Panchathanthiram (2002) and Pammal K Sambandam (2002). Raashii Khanna is also part of the cast of Dharman, which is set to go on floors from Thursday, June 25.
For the unversed, Sundar C was first announced as the film's director in November last year, but he backed out of the project. Later, Don filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthi was chosen to helm it. A first look was announced in January this year. While the film was initially scheduled to go on floors in April, it was delayed, which led to speculations about the director being changed yet again. Later, Oh My Kadavule and Dragon filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu's name emerged on social media circles. Talks further intensified after RKFI posted a stylish video for Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday, albeit without details. It is only now, the makers have confirmed Ashwath as the director at a grand title launch event in Chennai.
Speculations are also rife about Mysskin's casting in the film. He had previously starred in Ashwath's Dragon. However, a confirmation is awaited.
Before this film, Rajinikanth has previously had 'Dharma' (righteous) in his titles including the hit films Dharmathin Thalaivan (1988) and Dharma Durai (1991).
On the technical team, Dharman has Anirudh as the music composer, Niketh Bommi as the cinematographer and Pradeep E Ragav handling the cuts. Noted action choreographer duo Anbariv are also part of the project.
Besides Thalaivar 173 aka Dharman, Ashwath Marimuthu also has STR 51 with Silambarasan. A fantasy rom-com, the film was announced last year with a glimpse video that showed Silambarasan playing ''. While the film was scheduled to go on floors after Silambarasan completes production for Vetri Maaran's Arasan, it now looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer as Rajinikanth's film will take the topmost priority.
A release date for Dharman has not yet been revealed.