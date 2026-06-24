Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's film with Ashwath Marimuthu titled Dharman

For the unversed, Sundar C was first announced as the film's director in November last year, but he backed out of the project. Later, Don filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthi was chosen to helm it. A first look was announced in January this year. While the film was initially scheduled to go on floors in April, it was delayed, which led to speculations about the director being changed yet again. Later, Oh My Kadavule and Dragon filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu's name emerged on social media circles. Talks further intensified after RKFI posted a stylish video for Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday, albeit without details. It is only now, the makers have confirmed Ashwath as the director at a grand title launch event in Chennai.