Pavish to have box office clash with Atharvaa? Love Oh Love gets release date

Foxn is composing music for the film. The crew also consists of PG Muthiah as the director of photography, NB Srikanth as the editor, PA Mahendiran as the art director, and Abishek Srinivas as the stunt choreographer. The upcoming film is backed by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, who recently released GV Prakash's Blackmail. The film is presented by Dinesh Raj, in association with Creative Entertainers & Distributors. It is co-produced by G Dhananjheyan.