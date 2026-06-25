Pavish to have box office clash with Atharvaa? Love Oh Love gets release date

Pavish, nephew of Dhanush, who made his film debut with his uncle's Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, is gearing up for his sophomore film, Love Oh Love. The film, helmed by Magesh Rajendran, also marks the Tamil debut of Telugu YouTuber Naga Durga.
Apart from Pavish and Naga Durga, the film also stars Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, and Adithya Kathir. The makers, who previously hinted at a July release for the film, officially announced the release date on Tuesday.
At the film's audio and trailer launch, on Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will open in theatres on July 10. The release date makes the film clash with Atharvaa's Idhayam Murali, also scheduled for release on the same day.
According to the makers, Love Oh Love will be a "refreshing romantic entertainer that celebrates the charm, confusion, and chemistry of modern love". The previously unveiled teaser features Pavish as a man who maxes out his credit card, attempting to please his girlfriend, played by Naga Durga.
Foxn is composing music for the film. The crew also consists of PG Muthiah as the director of photography, NB Srikanth as the editor, PA Mahendiran as the art director, and Abishek Srinivas as the stunt choreographer. The upcoming film is backed by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, who recently released GV Prakash's Blackmail. The film is presented by Dinesh Raj, in association with Creative Entertainers & Distributors. It is co-produced by G Dhananjheyan.
Meanwhile, Idhayam Murali is helmed by Aakash Bhaskaran and also stars Kayadu Lohar, Preity Mukhundhan, Fahadh Faasil, Dravid Selvam, Sudhakar, Rakshan, and Angeline, among others. The film is also backed by Aakash Bhaskaran's Dawn Pictures, marking his second collaboration with Atharvaa, following Parasakthi.