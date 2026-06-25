Karthi-PS Mithran's Sardar 2 sets release date

The long-awaited sequel to Karthi's film with PS Mithran, Sardar 2, has finally set a release date. On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced the release date with a video glimpse. Karthi's older avatar from the film, as Chandra Bose or 'Agent Sardar', is seen standing with rifles as a huge fire ignites in the background.
The sequel is set to star SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Shah Ra, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Babu Antony, OAK Sundar, and Anbu Thasan, among others. While the film was announced immediately after the release of Sardar in 2022, it went on floors only in July 2024.
Sardar 2 will open in theatres on September 10. The film wrapped production in June 2025, but a release date was not set until now. The sequel, whose production went for over 100 days, is set in locations such as China and Cambodia. The makers are yet to reveal full plot details for Sardar 2.
A spy action thriller, Sardar stars Karthi in dual roles, portraying both a father and a son. The film follows a dedicated cop who, determined to overcome the stigma of being labelled a national traitor's son, uncovers his father's hidden life and a vast conspiracy. Rajisha also appears in the first Sardar film, alongside Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu, and Balaji Sakthivel.
Sam CS is composing the music for the Sardar sequel, while George C Williams handles cinematography and Vijay Velukutty manages editing. The upcoming film’s screenplay comes from the collaborative efforts of Rathna Kumar, Aashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi. S Lakshman Kumar produces Sardar 2 under his Prince Pictures banner, alongside Ishan Saksena.