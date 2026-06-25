Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose for Vikram Prabhu's next

The makers of Vikram Prabhu's next, directed by debutant Siddharth, announced on Tuesday that Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film. Tentatively titled Vikram Prabhu 26, the film was announced in April. This yet-to-be-titled marks the second collaboration between Yuvan and Vikram after Sathriyan (2017). The upcoming filmis produced by Raahul of Romeo Pictures. The banner is best known for distributing films like The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), Good Bad Ugly, Kuberaa, and Indian 2. Among their production ventures is Ravi Mohan's next with GND Shyam Kumar.