Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose for Vikram Prabhu's next

The makers of Vikram Prabhu's next, directed by debutant Siddharth, announced on Tuesday that Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film. Tentatively titled Vikram Prabhu 26, the film was announced in April. This yet-to-be-titled marks the second collaboration between Yuvan and Vikram after Sathriyan (2017). The upcoming filmis produced by Raahul of Romeo Pictures. The banner is best known for distributing films like The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), Good Bad Ugly, Kuberaa, and Indian 2. Among their production ventures is Ravi Mohan's next with GND Shyam Kumar.
Vikram Prabhu, meanwhile, was last seen in Sirai (2025), directed by Suresh Rajakumari, which also starred LK Akshay Kumar and Anishma Anilkumar. Having worked in Nesippaya, Paranthu Po, and Maareesan last year, Yuvan is also a part of several projects, including those of his regular collaborators Selvaraghavan (7/G Rainbow Colony 2) and Ram (Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai). He is also reuniting with M Rajesh and Jiiva in Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan.