Ravi Mohan-starrer Karathey Babu gets August release date

Today, the makers of Ravi Mohan's Karathey Babu announced that the film will release on August 28. Dada-fame Ganesh K Babu has written and directed the upcoming film, which is his sophomore directorial venture.
Speaking about Karathey Babu, Ganesh said, "Although there have been many films about politicians, their personal lives, relationships and feelings have not been discussed much on screen. This film explores another side of an MLA. It has shaped up to be an emotional and realistic political thriller."
With Ravi Mohan playing the titular role, the cast of Karathey Babu also includes debutant Daudee Jiwal, KS Ravikumar, Shakthi Vasu, Nasser, VTV Ganesh, Subramaniam Siva, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Pradeep Antony, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Ilan, Sam Anderson, Sri Dhanya, Sandeep Ravi Raj, Ananthi, Sindhu Priya, Ajith Ghosh, Kalki Raja, Knife Naren, Vetri, Aravind, Dharmaraj, Nandhini Senthamizhan, Jeeva Subramaniam, Manimegala.
Rathna Kumar and Bakkiyam Sankar are serving as co-writers for the film. Music for Karathey Babu is composed by Sam CS. The crew also includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor Kathiresh Alagesan, production designer Shanmugaraja, and action director Dhilip Subbarayan.
Sundar Arumugam is producing Karathey Babu under the Screen Scene Media Entertainment banner.