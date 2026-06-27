Veteran Tamil actor-director K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73; last rites with full state honours today

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj died in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 73.
Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.
The acclaimed filmmaker had remained active in public life until recently and had attended actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding in Goa just days before his death.
His last rites would be conducted with full state honours at the Besant Nagar crematorium between 10.45am and 11.45am on Sunday. CM C Joseph Vijay, actor Rajinikanth, and a host of film personalities and leaders paid their last respects at his home.
Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, he began his film career as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential writer-directors.
He went on to direct and act in numerous films, earning recognition for his distinctive blend of humour, emotion and socially rooted storytelling that defined Tamil cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. Over his illustrious career, he directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies.
Some of his most celebrated works include Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, Chinna Veedu, Sundara Kandam, Enga Chinna Rasa and Darling Darling Darling, many of which are regarded as classics.
Bhagyaraj also played a key role in introducing actors such as Urvashi and Kalpana to Tamil cinema. His contribution was widely acknowledged, with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) reportedly hailing him as his cinematic heir.
He also made his mark in Hindi cinema with Aakhree Raasta (1986), starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Jaya Prada, Sridevi and Anupam Kher. The film was a notable success and showcased his storytelling ability beyond Tamil cinema.
The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most influential creative voices, with tributes expected from across the film fraternity and his fans.
Condolences poured in from across the film fraternity following Bhagyaraj's demise.
Actor Venkatesh Daggubati remembered him as one of Indian cinema's finest filmmakers, saying he was fortunate to have worked on films born out of Bhagyaraj's remarkable storytelling.
Film producer G. Dhananjheyan said he was "deeply shocked and devastated" by the sudden loss of the legendary screenwriter and director, describing Bhagyaraj as a close friend and long-time supporter.
Actor Simran hailed Bhagyaraj as a visionary filmmaker, brilliant storyteller and exceptional actor whose work combined humour with meaningful social messages.
Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela said he was heartbroken by the news, recalling that he had met Bhagyaraj just two days earlier at Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa. He described him as a brilliant filmmaker, exceptional screenwriter and dear friend, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.
Political leaders pay tribute
Political leaders across Tamil Nadu also condoled Bhagyaraj's death, remembering his immense contribution to Tamil cinema.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay expressed profound grief, describing Bhagyaraj as a multifaceted talent whose contributions to cinema were immeasurable. He also announced that the veteran actor-director would be accorded state honours at his funeral.
In his condolence message, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar described the death of Bhagyaraj as a great loss to the film industry. He said Bhagyaraj’s unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to Tamil cinema had earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences and would continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and film lovers.
Former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called Bhagyaraj's death an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema, recalling his recent participation in the filmmaker's 50-year career celebrations and praising his legacy as a master screenwriter and director.
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi hailed Bhagyaraj as the "King of Screenplays", saying his films left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema over five decades.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami remembered Bhagyaraj as a versatile filmmaker, actor and screenwriter, and recalled his admiration for M.G. Ramachandran and his contribution through Avasara Police 100.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, and leaders of political parties also condoled the death of Bhagyaraj.
Other leaders who condoled the death of Bhagyaraj include CPI State secretary M Veerapandiyan and CPM State secretary P Shanmugam.