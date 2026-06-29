Anna Ben: I’m not sure I can pull off comedy films

Anna Ben shares screen with Arjun Das as his partner-in-crime, Mithra, playing a key role in planning large-scale scams. The fun that she mentions is amplified multifold, thanks to the chaos provided by prominent comedians Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ramesh Thilak, Imman Annachi, and even Vadivukkarasi, so much that Anna Ben admits that she, along with the other cast members, “were struggling to hold their laughs” on set. Interestingly, this is also the first Tamil film where Anna has dialogues as Kottukkaali had her largely emoting through her eyes. “When I started the project, I confessed to Harish that I can't pick up Tamil so fast, and he assured me that things would be fine. On set, he is super fast when it comes to explaining scenes. I thought, as a non-native speaker, only I was not able to follow what he said, but even Vadivukkarasi ma’am said she didn't understand,” she says, giving credit to Harish for pushing her to explore a character, completely different from what she has worked on in her previous films.