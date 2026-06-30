TJ Gnanavel to helm Suriya 48; Kayadu Lohar, Sai Abhyankkar onboard

A month ago, when Suriya was fresh off the success of Karuppu, we reported that he may be reuniting with TJ Gnanavel for another film after Jai Bhim. On Monday, Hombale Films, the banner behind the KGF and Kantara films, announced that they will be backing the upcoming film.
Kayadu Lohar is set to play the female lead in the film, tentatively titled Suriya 48, with Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, and Elango Kumaravel, playing important roles. Sai Abhyankkar will reunite with the actor after their recent work on Karuppu. The technical team will also comprise cinematographer SR Kathir, editor Philomin Raj, production designer K Kadhir. B Krithika has contributed to the film's screenplay. Suriya 48 will mark Hombale Films' sophomore Tamil project after Raghu Thatha.
Recently, Valaipechu speculated that the film will be a biopic of the famous Rs 5 doctor of Tamil Nadu, who only charged Rs 5 as a consultation fee from his patients. If their reports are to be believed, the film is also named after the doctor—Dr Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.
TJ Gnanavel's Jai Bhim starred Suriya as a lawyer. Released in 2021, the legal drama also starred Lijomol Jose and Manikandan with Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. It was based on the real-life 1993 Cuddalore incident that involved a legal case fought by advocate K Chandru. The film released directly on Prime Video to overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences. Suriya-Jyotika's 2D Entertainment had produced the film.
Suriya is currently busy filming for Suriya 47, in which he will be seen as a cop. Helmed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in key roles.
Meanwhile, the actor's Vishwanath and Sons, helmed by Venky Atluri, is gearing up for release on August 14. Also starring Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon, the film tells the story of romance between a middle-aged man and a woman who is half as old as he is. The makers describe it as "a heartfelt journey of dreams, emotions, and unexpected love". Suriya's character in the film, namely Sanjay Vishwanath, is inspired by the actor's own character from Ghajini.