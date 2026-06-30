TJ Gnanavel to helm Suriya 48; Kayadu Lohar, Sai Abhyankkar onboard

Meanwhile, the actor's Vishwanath and Sons, helmed by Venky Atluri, is gearing up for release on August 14. Also starring Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon, the film tells the story of romance between a middle-aged man and a woman who is half as old as he is. The makers describe it as "a heartfelt journey of dreams, emotions, and unexpected love". Suriya's character in the film, namely Sanjay Vishwanath, is inspired by the actor's own character from Ghajini.