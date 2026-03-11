Kumaran Thangarajan joins Mano Ve Kannathasan for a new film

Actor Kumaran Thangarajan, who made his debut as a lead in the hit comedy film Kumaara Sambavam, will next feature in the film directed by Mano Ve Kannathasan, who has previously made Irudhi Pakkam.
The new untitled film went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Chennai. The film is produced by Insomniac's Dream Creations, the banner behind Irudhi Pakkam (2021) and Dear Radhi (2026).
The makers say that the director, who delivered a gripping murder mystery in his debut, is returning to the genre with this film. However, the film is expected to break new ground in the genre.
Starring alongside Kumaran Thangarajan are actors Smeha, Rajesh Balachandran, Abhishek Joseph Sathya, among others. Kumaran, who has starred in series Maaya Thotta and Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, has been a part of popular soap operas Pandian Stores and Eeramaana Rojave.
The film, with a screenplay packed with emotion and suspense, unfolds around the districts of Trichy and Perambalur.
The yet-to-be-titled film's technical crew includes cinematographer Lokesh Elangovan, who worked in Dear Radhi, editor Ram Pandian and music composer Jones Rupert.