Anirudh strengthens Life Today on the musical front

The Tamil version of the song, sung by Sanjith Hegde in Kannada, will be rendered by Anirudh. Confirming this, story writer and actor Kiran Adithya says the idea was to create a soundtrack that blends popular voices with youthful energy.



Kiran Adithya, who has also written the story and screenplay, says the film draws from a real-life narrative that centres on a strong theme around women and reflects the experiences of today’s generation. “Today’s audience often connects with a film first through its music, even before stepping into theatres. Composer Sridhar V Sambhram has designed the album keeping that connection in mind,” he says.