Anirudh strengthens Life Today on the musical front

The musical talents in the Kannada and Tamil industries are giving a unique identity to Life Today. The upcoming romance, directed by Kantha Kannalli, is being made in Kannada and Tamil. The film stars Kiran Adithya in the lead and is building its soundtrack with a mix of familiar voices from across the industry.
The latest addition to the album is popular Tamil musician Anirudh Ravichander, who is expected to lend his voice to a lively track for the Tamil version of the film. His inclusion joins a lineup that already features Prem, GV Prakash Kumar, Sanjith Hegde, and Shwetha Mohan.
The Tamil version of the song, sung by Sanjith Hegde in Kannada, will be rendered by Anirudh. Confirming this, story writer and actor Kiran Adithya says the idea was to create a soundtrack that blends popular voices with youthful energy.
Kiran Adithya, who has also written the story and screenplay, says the film draws from a real-life narrative that centres on a strong theme around women and reflects the experiences of today’s generation. “Today’s audience often connects with a film first through its music, even before stepping into theatres. Composer Sridhar V Sambhram has designed the album keeping that connection in mind,” he says.
Produced by Pradeep under Meghana Production, the film also stars Lekha Chandra, with Ratharv, Tabla Nani, Apoorva, Cockroach Sudhi, and Jaggappa in supporting roles. Cinematography is by Guruprasad MG.
With the shoot completed and post-production underway, the makers are hoping the music will spark early interest around Life Today.