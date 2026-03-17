Khushbu Sundar slams online misogyny, urges public to ‘respect women’ amid Trisha row

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to X on March 17 to deliver a strong message against misogyny on social media.
In a sharply worded post, Khushbu emphasised that women, especially female actors, are not public property or tools for ridicule. She condemned the use of a woman’s identity for “cheap jokes” and stressed that respect should not depend on profession. “A female actor may be a public figure, but she is not public property,” she wrote, urging people to reflect before making derogatory remarks.
As her post drew responses demanding that she name the individual she was referring to, Khushbu clarified her stance in a follow-up. She stated that naming one person would not address the larger issue, adding that her message was aimed at anyone who treats women as easy targets. “The message is clearly larger and broader. RESPECT WOMEN,” she asserted.
In a recent conversation with DeKoder, Khushbu also spoke in defence of Trisha, describing her as “one of the most dignified women” and “the gentlest soul”. Addressing speculation surrounding Trisha’s public appearance with Vijay at a Chennai wedding, she criticised the culture of intrusive commentary and online judgement.
She further remarked on the growing paparazzi culture, noting that such relentless scrutiny, once largely associated with Mumbai, is now becoming more visible in Chennai.
Dismissing online chatter, Khushbu concluded that those indulging in such discussions derive “a sadistic pleasure” from commenting on others’ lives and are not worth responding to.
Earlier this week, when asked about the buzz surrounding Vijay and Trisha’s appearance together at a function, Khushbu questioned the public’s interest in their personal lives. “I don’t understand why people are making it a big deal. It is their personal life. If it affected others, one could talk about it, but it does not. People should focus on their own lives instead,” she said.