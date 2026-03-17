Khushbu Sundar slams online misogyny, urges public to ‘respect women’ amid Trisha row

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to X on March 17 to deliver a strong message against misogyny on social media.

In a sharply worded post, Khushbu emphasised that women, especially female actors, are not public property or tools for ridicule. She condemned the use of a woman’s identity for “cheap jokes” and stressed that respect should not depend on profession. “A female actor may be a public figure, but she is not public property,” she wrote, urging people to reflect before making derogatory remarks.

As her post drew responses demanding that she name the individual she was referring to, Khushbu clarified her stance in a follow-up. She stated that naming one person would not address the larger issue, adding that her message was aimed at anyone who treats women as easy targets. “The message is clearly larger and broader. RESPECT WOMEN,” she asserted.