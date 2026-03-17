Abarnathi: Irugapatru made me a household name

The actor also asserts that Vengeance is different from the films that, in an attempt to show the woman protagonist as strong and independent, make her come across as stiff and brash. Staying away from being typecast even in roles that could be riddled with stereotypes is an appreciable facet of Abarnathi's fledgling career. We saw this happen in Irugapatru (2023) as well. “The film ran for more than 80 days in theatres, and the phenomenal reception only doubled after it came out on OTT. I was pleasantly surprised by the positive reactions to my character, who struggles with fat-shaming from her spouse. In almost every public place I went to, whether a mall or a temple, homemakers approached me and said they resonated with my character. Irugapatru made me a household name,” says Abarnathi. But did she go in expecting that response? “I don’t take up a project with expectations of a specific type of reception. What I focus on, however, is how a character elevates the story and demands new and exciting things from me as an actor. For example, if I get to play a character who is blind or speech-impaired, I have to rely heavily on body language to emote. Anything that helps me push boundaries excites me,” says the actor, who also confesses that she wants to take up a light-hearted character next. “I want to do an out-and-out comedy film and make people laugh.”