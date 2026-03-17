Manithan Deivamagalam gets a release date

Wrapping production in August last year, Manithan Deivamagalam will finally be seen in theatres. The makers of the Selvaraghavan-Dennis Manjunath film announced that it will be out on April 10. Dennis Manjunath has helmed films such as Trip (2021) and Thookudurai (2024).
Manithan Deivamagalam is billed to be a rural drama with a lot of intense action sequences combined with a strong emotional core.
With Selvaraghavan playing the lead, the film also stars Kushee Ravi, Kousalya, RS Sathish, YG Mahendra, Mime Gopi, Lirthika, Sudha, Jothikannan, and Salem Deepak, among others.
Vijaya Sathish and RS Sathish of Vyom Entertainments are producing Manithan Deivamagalam. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varma K, music by AK Prriyan, and editing by Deepak S.
On the directorial front, Selvaraghavan is helming the sequel to his 2004 film 7G Rainbow Colony and Mental Manadhil, which stars GV Prakash and Madhuri Jain.