Jai joins hands with director Sakthi Rajasekaran for his next

Jai is all set to collaborate with director Sakthi Rajasekaran for his next; the film's makers announced on Monday. Director Sakthi has previously helmed Yeidhavan (2017), starring Kalaiyarasan and Satna Titus in lead roles. The film marks the debut production of Firoz Hussain Sherif, who is backing the film under his SST Productions banner. More details about the film, including title, cast, crew, genre, plot, and release date, are awaited.