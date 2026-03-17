Jai joins hands with director Sakthi Rajasekaran for his next

Jai is all set to collaborate with director Sakthi Rajasekaran for his next; the film's makers announced on Monday. Director Sakthi has previously helmed Yeidhavan (2017), starring Kalaiyarasan and Satna Titus in lead roles. The film marks the debut production of Firoz Hussain Sherif, who is backing the film under his SST Productions banner. More details about the film, including title, cast, crew, genre, plot, and release date, are awaited.
Last seen in Baby and Baby, Jai recently joined the cast of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Texla and is set to share the screen with Suraj Venjaramoodu. He also has Karuppar Nagaram, Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai and Worker in various stages of production.
Jai started his career with a supporting role in Bhagavathi as Vijay's younger brother. He made his debut as one of the leads of Venkat Prabhu's Chennai 600028. Some of the popular films in his credits include Subramaniapuram, Goa, Engeyum Eppodhum, Raja Rani, and Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah, among others.
Sakthi Rajasekaran's Yeidhavan revolves around Krishna, who, after his sister falls victim to a medical seat scam, makes a commitment to reveal the gang's illicit activities, which involve defrauding innocent families of their hard-earned money. The film also stars Vela Ramamoorthy and Aadukalam Naren.