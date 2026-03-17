Vijay Antony's Nooru Saami first look is here

We had reported late last year that Vijay Antony's next with his Pichaikkaran collaborator Sasi, Nooru Saami, is in the final stage of production. The makers unveiled the first look poster featuring Vijay Antony and Swaswika as farmers.
The film's title is inspired by Pichaikkaran's song 'Nooru Saamigal Irundhaalum'. Fatima Vijay Antony and Vijay Antony, under their Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner, backed the film.
The film is expected to revolve around the emotional bond between a mother and her son. Terming it as a "Family Biopic," the makers described the film as "a journey of blood, sweat, and bonds. This is the life they lived."
Nooru Saami also stars Lijomol Jose, Karunaas, Ajay Dhishan, last seen in Pookie, Sakthi, and Kavya Anil, who became an overnight sensation for her role in the recently released With Love. On the film's technical front, it has music composer Balaji Sriram, cinematographer Darshan Kirlosh, and editor Harish Yuvaraj.
Vijay Antony was last seen in Arun Prabu's political thriller Sakthi Thirumagan. Sasi, meanwhile, is making a return seven years after the release of Siddharth-GV Prakash's Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019). Nooru Saami will get a theatrical release on May 1.