Universal Music India, Anirudh Ravichander's Albuquerque Records ink exclusive partnership

MUMBAI: Universal Music India on Tuesday announced an exclusive partnership with Albuquerque Records, the independent label launched by singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander, to release the artist’s future pop and hip-hop music.

The first release under the partnership is planned for early April and will feature Anirudh, a press release said.

Under the arrangement, Universal Music India will work closely with Albuquerque Records to expand the reach of Anirudh’s artistry. The label is also set to eventually become a home for emerging pop and hip-hop artists from the South Indian region.

Anirudh, who debuted as a composer in 2012 with the globally viral song “Why This Kolaveri Di”, has accumulated over 13 billion audio streams across more than 770 tracks, making him the top South Indian artist on Spotify by total streams.

His credits include chart-topping compositions such as “Hukum”, “Jailer”, “Vaathi Coming”, “Arabic Kuthu” and “Monica”, among others.

“Anirudh represents the future of Indian music — bold, original and with enormous potential.