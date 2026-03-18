Guru Somasundaram turns dreaded 'Librarian' in Demonte Colony 3; bloodied first look revealed

The identity of the dreaded librarian who brings death in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Demonte Colony 3 has been finally revealed. Guru Somasundaram has now onboarded the cast in a sinister role, reminiscent of his striking presence in Minnal Murali, with the makers sharing a few behind-the-scenes clip of the actor who was seen holding a crutch and killing people. A few blood-soaked looks of him were also spotted in the video which was captioned as, "Every secret has a keeper. Every page has a price. Meet the mind behind the madness."