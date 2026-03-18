Guru Somasundaram turns dreaded 'Librarian' in Demonte Colony 3; bloodied first look revealed

The identity of the dreaded librarian who brings death in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Demonte Colony 3 has been finally revealed. Guru Somasundaram has now onboarded the cast in a sinister role, reminiscent of his striking presence in Minnal Murali, with the makers sharing a few behind-the-scenes clip of the actor who was seen holding a crutch and killing people. A few blood-soaked looks of him were also spotted in the video which was captioned as, "Every secret has a keeper. Every page has a price. Meet the mind behind the madness."
As revealed in the teaser released on Monday, a mysterious book titled Unsung King: Fallen Kingdom lies at the heart of the horror. The cursed novel is infamous for never being returned by its readers. An old librarian retrieves the book, only to pass it on to unsuspecting individuals and each of them meet with a tragic end after reading it.
Now, Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar take on the mission to stop the deadly cycle. As they race against time to prevent more deaths, they must first uncover the true identity of the librarian and unravel the dark secrets he guards.
Demonte Colony 3 comes with the tagline 'The End is Too Far'. As earlier reported, Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar are reprising their roles from earlier films in the franchise. Muthukumar and Meenakshi Govindarajan will be seen in supporting roles. Sam CS returns as the music composer for the third instalment.
Demonte Colony 2 was released in 2024 and continued the story of Arulnithi, where he played dual roles. The first posters of Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar from the film were unveiled earlier. Arulnithi's character seemed to be teetering on the edge of evil, while Priya looked pregnant and had blood on her hand and stomach in the character posters.
The other members of the technical team include cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan, editing by Kumaresh D, and dialogues by Pattukkottai Prabakar. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Manish Singhal and Durgaram Choudhary. RC Rajkumar, Akshat Singhal and Mohit Singhal serve as co-producers.
Speaking about the new film during the original film's tenth anniversary in May 2025, the director took to his X handle and wrote that they are working hard to craft a "chilling, cinematic and unforgettable theatrical experience" for the third part.
Demonte Colony 3 will release during the summer of this year with an exact release date kept under wraps.