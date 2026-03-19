Sri Gouri Priya: 'I am a big fan of Thiruchitrambalam'

Her nonchalance quickly melts as she admits to being initially surprised by the audience's reaction to her character. “I was actually surprised when people said Divya was toxic. I’m not saying she’s a perfect person, but she was tolerating a lot more before she ultimately decided to end things. She has been with Arun for six years, and Arun was extremely clingy, so it was not an easy decision for her to make." Getting into specifics, Gouri dissects the climax sequence in which Arun and Divya chance upon each other years after the breakup. “When Divya leaves Arun, he is a mess, but when they accidentally meet each other after years, he is doing his dream job. Even though they barely exchange any dialogues, the audience started cheering, taking Divya’s surprised reaction to mean that she is regretting her decision, after seeing her ex doing well in life. There is no regret or ill will. She is just surprised to see him there. Arun was not in Divya’s life for a long time, and she has moved on. But there was a lot of anxiety. She was probably a little hesitant, not knowing how to open the conversation. Then, the waiter passes by saying “Good morning, sir”, and that’s when she realises he has made it. Maybe if they didn’t break up, he wouldn’t have succeeded.” Gouri credits her deep understanding of her character’s inner life to her director, Prabhu Ram Vyas, who made his debut with Lover. Her upcoming film, Happy Raj, is also made by a debutant, Maria Raja Elanchezian. “Debutants are doing some amazing work in Tamil cinema in the last few years. I loved J Baby, Lubber Pandhu, and Tourist Family.” On a slightly unrelated note, Gouri goes on a tangent fangirling over Urvashi’s performance in J Baby. And then she goes on another tangent. “I know it's not made by a debutant filmmaker, but since we are talking about recent Tamil films, I would like to go on record as being a big fan of Thiruchitrambalam.”