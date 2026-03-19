Sundar C to reunite with Iruttu director Dhorai VZ for new horror-thriller

Director-actor Sundar C, who was last seen in Gangers, is set to join hands with filmmaker Dhorai VZ once again for an upcoming horror-thriller. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark their third collaboration after Iruttu (2019) and Thalainagaram 2 (2023).
Besides Sundar C in the lead, the film will also star Yogi Babu in a key role. The makers also teased that a leading Bollywood actor will star in a prominent character without mentioning their name. The upcoming film is backed by GA Harikrishnan and Durga Devi Harikrishnan under their banner Moment Entertainments. While plot details are currently unknown, producer GA Harikrishnan shared that the film will be a "gripping horror thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats."
Speaking further about the project, he said, "We are happy to produce a film that brings Sundar C and Dhorai VZ together once again. We are planning to begin shooting in the month of May. This film will offer a completely new experience for audiences."
On the technical team, the film has cinematography C Ramprasad, known for cranking the camera for popular Telugu films like Bhagavanth Kesari, Akhanda, and Akhanda 2 and art direction by DRK Kiran. Further details regarding the cast and technical crew of the new film are expected to be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Sundar C is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial Mookuthi Amman 2, headlined by Nayanthara. Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Abhinaya star in the film, which wrapped filming in December 2025. He is also collaborating with Vishal after Madha Gaja Raja for Purushan, which began shooting last month. The film also stars Tamannaah and Yogi Babu.