Sundar C to reunite with Iruttu director Dhorai VZ for new horror-thriller

Besides Sundar C in the lead, the film will also star Yogi Babu in a key role. The makers also teased that a leading Bollywood actor will star in a prominent character without mentioning their name. The upcoming film is backed by GA Harikrishnan and Durga Devi Harikrishnan under their banner Moment Entertainments. While plot details are currently unknown, producer GA Harikrishnan shared that the film will be a "gripping horror thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats."