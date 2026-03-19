Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan's LIK gets April release

After a couple of postponements, Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), has been announced to open in theatres on April 3. Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah lead the cast of the upcoming film.
LIK was initially set to release on October 17, 2025, for the Diwali festival. But to avoid a clash with Keerthiswaran's Dude, also headlined by Pradeep, which was also set to open on the same day. It was then announced that LIK will release on December 18, 2025. But now the film has finally locked a release date.
The cast for the film also includes Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj and Sunil Reddy, among others.
Music composer Anirudh once again reunites with director Vignesh for LIK. The crew of the film also includes Ravi Varman as the director of photography, Pradeep E Ragav as the editor, T Muthuraj as the production designer, and Peter Hein as the stunt choreographer.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are producing LIK under their Rowdy Pictures, along with SS Lalit Kumar who backs the film under his Seven Screen Studio banner.