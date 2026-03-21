'Made in Korea' director-actor on their cross-cultural story: 'Happy that world is coming closer'

NEW DELHI: Made in Korea director Ra Karthik and actor Priyanka Mohan love the way their cross-cultural drama about a young woman's love for all things Korea brings the two worlds together through their shared love for movies and shows.

If Indians are obsessed with K-dramas, films, BTS, K-pop and K-food; South Koreans love Aamir Khan and the Bollywood movie "3 Idiots", Mohan told PTI in an interview.

Karthik said he was inspired to make the movie after witnessing his wife's love for all things Korean — from kimchi, a fermented cabbage dish, to Korean buns she would make at home.

They are happy that the movie has topped Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Films chart in 24 countries. It debuted on the OTT platform earlier this month.

"I think I am living many people's dreams. After this movie, I think people will want to go to Korea," Mohan said.

Karthik said he was first introduced to the popularity of K-dramas in 2015, recalling that the genre had a strong following even before the advent of OTT platforms. He remembers having a huge collection of Korean shows on his hard disk.

"I gave the hard disk to all my friends to copy the entire 500 GB of K-dramas. Slowly I started thinking about why they like K-dramas so much and why they shift to food after watching these shows. In my house, I have seen my wife preparing kimchi and the Korean bun. In Chennai, there used to be only one Korean restaurant, now there are 20 and in music I think K-pop is the most popular after Ilaiyaraaja and A R Rahman," the filmmaker said.