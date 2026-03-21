AR Rahman confirmed as music composer for Mani Ratnam-Vijay Sethupathi film

Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Ek Din with Junaid Khan, which is slated for release on May 1. Recently she came on board Dhanush's D55 , helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. She is also set to be seen as Sita in the magnum opus two-part Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Rama, for which AR Rahman is the composer. Meanwhile, the musician has a number of films as a composer in the pipeline. Some of them are Ram Charan's Peddi, Prabhu Deva's Moon Walk, Hansal Mehta's Gandhi and Mari Selvaraj-Dhanush's D56, among others.