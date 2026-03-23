Thejas Krishna: There is an actor in every musician

The budding artist points to how his passion for music grew thanks to his parents' taste in music. "My parents are ardent fans of AR Rahman sir. His songs reverberated in my home, and I started liking the idea of creating music. Also, my mother, being a Bharatnatyam dancer, introduced me to classical music," he says, as he elaborates that his fondness towards the art, with him taking up music classes, started shaping up as a passion and career. "I took keyboard classes and attended several other musical classes. This led me to experiment with compositions through tools like GarageBand." He opens up on the crucial apprenticeship he received under Santhosh Narayanan and C Sathya. "I owe a lot to Santhosh sir. I learned a lot under his mentoring. Being a part of big films like Retro and Kalki 2898 AD helped me hone my skills, and it is because of C Sathya sir that I learned working on Logic ProX software," he tells with gratitude and hails the composer for his humility for never flaunting his skills. "When you ask Santhosh sir how he composed a particular tune, he will say, 'apdiye jolly-a vandhuchu da,'" he says, adding that it is a reflection of Santhosh Narayanan's humility when he says one need not know music to compose for films. Speaking about the intricacies in the process of music production, Thejas goes on to say that there is a distinction between composition and production, and the former requires musical knowledge, while the latter is technical. "What makes it advantageous to learn instruments is that when you are hearing a narration of a situation, you know which instrument would evoke which emotion. Musical literacy will make you informed about aspects like cords, strings, and vocal texture."



The emergence of copyright issues and increased awareness about how royalties function has given rise to composers creating their own labels. Thejas believes that every independent artist should have his/her own label. "Having a label of your own makes you independent in the truest sense. A label is usually a platform that invites audiences to a work. What an artist requires is the confidence that people will consume their work if they begin a label. Of course, it requires resources, but it's nothing when compared to an artist exercising creative freedom," he says, as he signs off with the updates of his upcoming works. "I have a lineup of three songs, which I am planning to release this year. One of the songs is a fiery number in which I am collaborating with Shan Vincent de Paul of Neeye Oli-fame. Interesting things are coming up in the acting front as well."