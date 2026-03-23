Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan, starring Jiiva, wraps production

Recently, we reported about Jiiva reuniting with his Siva Manasula Sakthi (2009) filmmaker M Rajesh with a movie titled Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan. The latest update about the film is that production on it has been completed. The film's production banner, Dato Abdul Malik's Malik Streams Corporation, announced the news on Saturday.
The update comes not long after Jiiva told reporters that Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan would hit theatres this summer and that Siva Manasula Sakthi would rerelease as part of the promotions for the movie. While Jiiva also starred in Rajesh's Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010) and Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru (2016), he only had cameos in these movies.
Also known as JIO, it marks the 47th movie in Jiiva's career. It also stars Ivana in the female lead. The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics.
However, in one of its recent promotional videos, the movie's director teased a storyline in which Jiiva's protagonist undergoes a transformative journey because of the impact of his love life on him. Further, at the time of the project's announcement earlier this January, the makers described it as "a refreshing entertainer that blends love, heartbreak, and humour that revives our much-loved SMS vibes." Meanwhile, the video announcing the production update teased that the character also has a flight journey.
The movie marks Rajesh's comeback as a director after 2024's Brother, featuring actors Ravi Mohan, Priyanka Mohan, Natty, and Bhumika Chawla. On the other hand, Jiiva was most recently seen in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, directed by Nithish Sahadev.
On the technical front, the movie has composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer M Sukumar, and editor Ashish Joseph. It is worth noting that Yuvan Shankar Raja also served as a composer for Siva Manasula Sakthi, which marked director M Rajesh's directorial debut.