Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan, starring Jiiva, wraps production

However, in one of its recent promotional videos, the movie's director teased a storyline in which Jiiva's protagonist undergoes a transformative journey because of the impact of his love life on him. Further, at the time of the project's announcement earlier this January, the makers described it as "a refreshing entertainer that blends love, heartbreak, and humour that revives our much-loved SMS vibes." Meanwhile, the video announcing the production update teased that the character also has a flight journey.