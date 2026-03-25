Mamitha Baiju to play Selli in Dhanush's Kara; first-look out

The makers of Dhanush's Kara unveiled the first look poster of the film's female lead, Mamitha Baiju, on Tuesday. The poster features the actor in a rooted look, sitting on the floor with a worrisome expression. The poster introduces her character as Selli. The makers also teased that more character posters will be unveiled soon.
Backed by Ishari Ganesh of Vels Film International, Kara is helmed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame. Vignesh Raja is directing the film with a screenplay he has written alongside his Por Thozhil co-writer Alfred Prakash.
Kara also stars KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Prithvi Pandiraj, among others in prominent roles. Ishari's daughter, lawyer Kushmitha Ganesh, serves as a co-producer on the film.
The makers of Kara are yet to reveal details about the plot of the film, which marks Dhanush's 54th film. However, judging by the promotional materials, especially the recent poster where Dhanush can be seen encircled by fire, it appears to be an intense film with survival elements that is set in a village. "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive," reads the tagline for the film.
On the technical front, it has cinematography by Theni Eswar, music by GV Prakash, editing by Sreejith Sarang, and art direction by Mayapandi. Production on Kara has been wrapped. It is set to hit theatres on April 30 with dubs in Hindi and Telugu as well, apart from Tamil.