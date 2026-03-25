Soori-Ravikumar team up for a new project

The production house Mythri Movie Makers announced on Tuesday that they will produce Soori's next, tentatively titled Soori 07.
Directed by R Ravikumar of Ayalaan fame, the production company stated that this film would be their perfect third film following consecutive successes with Good Bad Ugly and Dude. The untitled film marks Ravikumar's next after Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan (2024).
Soori, who flirted with lead roles in Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai films, tasted back-to-back successes with Garudan and Kottukkaali. He is currently busy with Mandaadi, directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, a stunt-heavy film set in coastal Tamil Nadu against the backdrop of a sporting event peculiar to the southern Coastal areas of the state. Mandaadi, produced by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment, will also get a Telugu release. This latest untitled film will also be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.
With the palpable bloodshed in the announcement poster, Soori 07, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, promises to be high on action.