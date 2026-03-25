Soori-Ravikumar team up for a new project

Soori, who flirted with lead roles in Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai films, tasted back-to-back successes with Garudan and Kottukkaali. He is currently busy with Mandaadi, directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, a stunt-heavy film set in coastal Tamil Nadu against the backdrop of a sporting event peculiar to the southern Coastal areas of the state. Mandaadi, produced by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment, will also get a Telugu release. This latest untitled film will also be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.