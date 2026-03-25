Dhanush's Kara: Suraj Venjaramoodu to play police officer Bharathan

After the character reveals of Mamitha Baiju and KS Ravikumar, the makers of Dhanush's Kara unveiled the first-look poster of Suraj Venjaramoodu's character. The actor is introduced as Bharathan and can be seen in a police jeep with a khaki uniform. Previously, Mamitha was introduced as Selli, while KS Ravikumar will be seen as Kandhasaami.
Backed by Ishari Ganesh of Vels Film International, Kara is helmed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame. Vignesh Raja is directing the film with a screenplay he has written alongside his Por Thozhil co-writer Alfred Prakash.
Kara also stars Jayaram, Karunaas, and Prithvi Pandiraj, among others. Ishari's daughter, lawyer Kushmitha Ganesh, serves as a co-producer on the film.
The makers are yet to reveal details about the plot of the film, which marks Dhanush's 54th film. However, judging by the promotional materials, especially the recent poster where Dhanush can be seen encircled by fire, it appears to be an intense film with survival elements that is set in a village. "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive," reads the tagline for the film.
On the technical front, it has cinematography by Theni Eswar, music by GV Prakash, editing by Sreejith Sarang, and art direction by Mayapandi. Production on Kara has been wrapped. It is set to hit theatres on April 30 with dubs in Hindi and Telugu as well.