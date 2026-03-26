Rio's next titled Maddy; Saniya Iyappan to play female lead

Rio was last seen in Aan Paavam Pollathathu, helmed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel. He is currently working on Ram in Leela, helmed by Ramachandran Kannan and also starring Vartika. Recently, the actor announced the launch of his production house, River Route Studios. Through his banner, he will take on producer duties for two upcoming films starring his pals from the industry—YouTuber Ram Nishanth and editor Varun KG.