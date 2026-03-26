Rio's next titled Maddy; Saniya Iyappan to play female lead

The title poster of actor Rio's next film was unveiled on Wednesday. The film, also starring Saniya Iyappan, has been titled Maddy. The film is written and directed by Karthikeyan BK, who has previously worked as an associate director in films like Meesaya Murukku, Natpe Thunai, Master, Varisu and Leo.
Maddy's title poster features a cricket stadium and two chairs in a gallery with jerseys placed on each. While one jersey reads "Sachin", the other reads "Anjali". The film will also star Singampuli, Aju Varghese and RJ Vijay in prominent roles.
Maddy, which marks Rio's 7th outing and the filmmaker's debut, will be backed by Kalai Arasu under his Roll Time Studios banner. The producer is known for co-producing films like Thaai Kizhavi and House Mates, among others, with Sivakarthikeyan.
On the technical front, Maddy will feature compositions by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, camera work by Praveen K Pothan, and editing by Lawrence Kishore. More details about the film's genre, plot and extended cast are awaited.
Rio was last seen in Aan Paavam Pollathathu, helmed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel. He is currently working on Ram in Leela, helmed by Ramachandran Kannan and also starring Vartika. Recently, the actor announced the launch of his production house, River Route Studios. Through his banner, he will take on producer duties for two upcoming films starring his pals from the industry—YouTuber Ram Nishanth and editor Varun KG.
Saniya Iyappan, on the other hand, was last seen in L2: Empuraan. She made her Tamil debut with Irugapattru and also starred in Sorgavaasal.