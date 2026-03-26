Jayaram to play Muthu Selvan in Dhanush's Kara; character poster unveiled

With just a month to go for the release of Dhanush's Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, the makers have been dropping character posters of the leading actors from the film.
Dhanush stars as Karasaami, the titular character, while Mamitha Baiju plays Selli. KS Ravikumar portrays Kandhasaami, Suraj Venjaramoodu takes on the role of a police officer named Bharathan and Karunaas stars as Kasi Maayan. Jayaram's name from the film has now been revealed as Muthu Selvan. Prithvi Pandiarajan also plays a key role in the film.
Kara is the sophomore directorial of Vignesh Raja, who made his debut with Por Thozhil (2022). The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his Vels Film International banner, with Kushmitha Ganesh, his daughter, serving as a co-producer.
The first glimpse of the film unveiled in January showed Dhanush as Karasaami, a cotton farmer, who seeks to reap the product of the seeds he planted, good or bad. But before he can do that, he seeks to wash away his sins. What follows is a fight against various heavily backed antagonists.
On the technical front, it has cinematography by Theni Eswar, music by GV Prakash, editing by Sreejith Sarang, and art direction by Mayapandi. It is set to hit theatres on April 30 with dubs in Hindi and Telugu as well, apart from Tamil.