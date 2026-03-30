Samuthirakani: Carmeni Selvam discusses the perils of peer pressure

From the middle-class universe, the conversation veers into the latest fad, the various cinematic universes. Interestingly, Samuthirakani has one of his own: Moral Cinematic Universe. With films like Nadodigal, Saattai, Appa, Vinothaya Sitham, and the upcoming Carmeni Selvam, his films make no qualms about being life lessons first, and films later. "Term it as advice, suggestion, or moral science classes, I sincerely believe it needs to be told and retold. I am not sure if there is still the concept of a moral science class in schools, but when I was given the liberty to be myself through my films, why not make use of it? Morals are very important," he explains, saying that his character, Selvam, will restore faith in being innocent and free of any vices. "Selvam is an innocent person who believes everything at face value and never questions anyone's intentions. Even if someone approaches him wielding a knife, Selvam will be concerned about that person and warn him not to hurt himself. In my opinion, the world functions because of people like Selvam, and the universe protects such people from anything untoward," Samuthirakani elaborates on his role in Carmeni Selvam.