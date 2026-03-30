Samuthirakani: Carmeni Selvam discusses the perils of peer pressure

It's been over 30 years since the late filmmaker V Sekhar made Varavu Ettana Selavu Pathana, a film about the internal and external pressures of a middle-class person to elevate his family to the next level. Three decades on, there is little difference in the struggles of many such people with similar aspirations. While the 1994 film put the blame equally on individuals and society, Samuthirakani says his upcoming film, Carmeni Selvam by director Ram Chakri has a straightforward focus. "The film will blame individuals who, without understanding their realities, keep comparing themselves with others. The film also questions if the rat race is really worth it and what people trade in exchange for a 'good life'. It questions people who claim they are doing the heavy-lifting for their families, but what's their place in a family if they are not really part of it," begins Samuthirakani.
From the middle-class universe, the conversation veers into the latest fad, the various cinematic universes. Interestingly, Samuthirakani has one of his own: Moral Cinematic Universe. With films like Nadodigal, Saattai, Appa, Vinothaya Sitham, and the upcoming Carmeni Selvam, his films make no qualms about being life lessons first, and films later. "Term it as advice, suggestion, or moral science classes, I sincerely believe it needs to be told and retold. I am not sure if there is still the concept of a moral science class in schools, but when I was given the liberty to be myself through my films, why not make use of it? Morals are very important," he explains, saying that his character, Selvam, will restore faith in being innocent and free of any vices. "Selvam is an innocent person who believes everything at face value and never questions anyone's intentions. Even if someone approaches him wielding a knife, Selvam will be concerned about that person and warn him not to hurt himself. In my opinion, the world functions because of people like Selvam, and the universe protects such people from anything untoward," Samuthirakani elaborates on his role in Carmeni Selvam.
Heaping praise on his co-star and fellow filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani says that their characters reflected their off-screen friendship and camaraderie. "He is a very good friend of mine. Though both of our characters were neatly detailed in the script, we carried our real-life friendship on screen, and it also benefited the film," says the actor-filmmaker, and speaks highly of director Ram Chakri for making the film a collaborative effort. "Ram did not narrate the script to me. Instead, he gave me the script book to read. He is a very confident writer. Also, I liked his approach of treating the film as a sum result of all our collective efforts and not just his."
After Carmeni Selvam hits the screen, Samuthirakani says he cannot wait to join the sets of Arasan, in which he will reprise his character of Guna from Vada Chennai. "Truth be told, I can't wait to be back on the sets of a Vetri Maaran film. I hold him in a very high esteem. Without even knowing me or Sasikumar, he discussed Subramaniapuram with us for over 45 minutes. His respect for art and artists made me admire him, and the admiration has been growing ever since," he adds, saying that he requires very little preparation to get back into playing Guna, despite Vada Chennai having released eight years ago. "I just need to see Vetri Maaran to turn into Guna again. That is the kind of filmmaker he is, and I don't need any other kind of preparation for the role," says a smiling Samuthirakani, as he says he is also excited to share screenspace with Silambarasan TR for the first time. "Simbu en thambi maadhri. I can't wait to star alongside him."
As a filmmaker, Samuthirakani feels he is duty-bound to show the way to next-generation talents, who might be unaware of how to channelise them. He joins Anurag Kashyap for a new endeavour as they are on the panel of judges for a short film contest. "As a director, I feel it's important that I play a part in setting up a platform for recognising talented young filmmakers. Take, for example, the multi-talented Ken; I am so happy as Karunaas is family to me. I want to see more youngsters like Ken making it big in films," says Samuthirakani, and signs off by assuring that Carmeni Selvam will be a film that cautions people on the dangers of peer pressure and emphasises the importance of living a content and happy life. "Carmeni Selvam will raise a lot of questions on the individuals and the society, but will leave the answer for the people to decide for themselves," he signs off.