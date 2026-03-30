Rio's Ram in Leela wraps filming

Rio's upcoming film Ram in Leela has officially completed filming, three months after it went on floors. Directed by debutant Ramachandran Kannan, the romantic entertainer has newcomer Vartika playing the female lead.
The makers announced the news on Saturday by releasing a behind-the-scenes video which has some prominent moments from the film, including bloopers and comedic scenes. We also see a glimpse of all the supporting actors present in Ram in Leela including Munishkanth, Chetan, Deepa Venkat, Malavika Avinash, and Nayana Elza, among others.
While plot details are not yet disclosed, the film is expected to revolve around the highs and lows of a relationship, and the everyday chaos of living with a partner.
Rio's last film Aan Paavam Pollathathu, directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, revolved around his struggles to accept his wife's modern, progressive attitudes, which creates tension in their marriage. It released in theatres in October.
On the technical team, Ram in Leela has music by Ankit Menon, cinematography by Mallikarjun, and editing by YNC Shiva. The film is backed by R Ravindran and Sudharsan. Trident Arts and Eywa Entertainment are the banners backing the film.
A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.