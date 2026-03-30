Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan's LIK release postponed once again

On Saturday, Pradeep Ranganathan and the makers of his upcoming LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) announced that the film's release has been postponed once again. Scheduled for April 3, the film has now been pushed to April 10. As the postponement comes the umpteenth time, the makers also let out a fun video featuring Pradeep, the film's composer Anirudh Ravichander, director Vignesh Shivan and the fictitious robot in the film.