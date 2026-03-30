Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan's LIK release postponed once again

On Saturday, Pradeep Ranganathan and the makers of his upcoming LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) announced that the film's release has been postponed once again. Scheduled for April 3, the film has now been pushed to April 10. As the postponement comes the umpteenth time, the makers also let out a fun video featuring Pradeep, the film's composer Anirudh Ravichander, director Vignesh Shivan and the fictitious robot in the film.
In the video, Vignesh Shivan is seen saying films with heavy VFX work will take time for release. Further, the team assures that LIK will surely open in theatres on April 10. Sharing the video, Pradeep wrote, "#LIK from April-10. Trust Me Bro." (sic) Through the video, the makers also announced that the next single from the film, 'Adaavadi' would be unveiled soon.
LIK was initially set to release on September 18. It was then pushed to October 17, 2025, for the Diwali festival. But to avoid a clash with Keerthiswaran's Dude, also headlined by Pradeep, which was also set to open on the same day, it was postponed. It was then announced that LIK would release on December 18, 2025.
Apart from Pradeep, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty also star in lead roles in LIK. The cast for the film also includes Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj and Sunil Reddy, among others.
Music composer Anirudh once again reunites with director Vignesh for LIK. The crew of the film also includes Ravi Varman as the director of photography, Pradeep E Ragav as the editor, T Muthuraj as the production designer, and Peter Hein as the stunt choreographer.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are producing LIK under their Rowdy Pictures, along with SS Lalit Kumar who backs the film under his Seven Screen Studio banner.