Ilaiyaraaja and Sathya Jyothi Films reunite for Lenin Pandiyan

Interestingly, composer-lyricist Gangai Amaren, also the brother of Ilaiyaraaja, is playing the lead in the film. Lenin Pandiyan also marks the return of actor-politician Roja Selvamani to Tamil films after over a decade. The film also stars Shrita Rao and Archana Ravichandran in prominent roles. The film marks the debut of Dhaarshan Ganesan, grandson of the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan.