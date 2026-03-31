Ilaiyaraaja and Sathya Jyothi Films reunite for Lenin Pandiyan

In a major update from the makers of Lenin Pandiyan, the producer banner Sathya Jyothi Films will reunite with its once regular collaborator, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. Lenin Pandiyan is directed by DD Balachandran.
In a special announcement video, some of their iconic collaborations, Moondram Pirai, Pagal Nilavu, Kaaki Sattai, Kizhakku Vaasal, Idhayam, Thangamagan, Kaadhal Parisu, and Panakkaaran were listed. Their reunion comes after three decades. Ilaiyaraaja is also working on Pocket Novel, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja.
Interestingly, composer-lyricist Gangai Amaren, also the brother of Ilaiyaraaja, is playing the lead in the film. Lenin Pandiyan also marks the return of actor-politician Roja Selvamani to Tamil films after over a decade. The film also stars Shrita Rao and Archana Ravichandran in prominent roles. The film marks the debut of Dhaarshan Ganesan, grandson of the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan.
On the technical team, Lenin Pandiyan has cinematographer AM Edwin Sakay, editor Nagooran Ramachandran, and art direction by Athuuri Jeykumaar. The upcoming film is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, with TG Thyagarajan presenting.