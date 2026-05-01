Suraj Venjaramoodu: Risk-taking is important for an actor

Suraj shares that a call from cinematographer Theni Eswar connected him with the Por Thozhil filmmaker. “I quite enjoyed watching his debut film, and what stood out was the depth in each of those characters. I so wanted to work with him, and that’s when Theni Eswar reached out, saying that I’d get a call from Vignesh, and I shouldn’t let it go, come what may,” says Suraj, recollecting the call he received from the filmmaker a few days later. “After narrating, he said that it would be wonderful if I would play the character, and I told him that I’d decided to do the film the moment his number came on my phone.” Having worked with some of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema, Suraj points out that another strength of Vignesh Raja was his interaction with his actors. Giving an example as to how he was balancing films like Kara, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, and Shivarajkumar’s upcoming Kannada project, Suraj says, “Vignesh Raja is very clear as to what he wants, and there is no confusion on the sets. Every department knows exactly what is needed, and Vignesh can concentrate on his actors. Since I was working on multiple projects at once, he would talk to me and help me get into my character's mindset. He motivates you to give the best, and guides you to bring out our interpretation of his characters.”