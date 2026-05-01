Pavish's Love Oh Love adds Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, and more as shooting wraps

Pavish, nephew of actor Dhanush, made his acting debut with Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, helmed by his uncle and veteran actor, last year. As his sophomore project, he signed up for a film by debutant director Magesh Rajendran, titled Love Oh Love.
The film, which will also mark the acting debut of popular Telugu YouTuber Naga Durga, wrapped production recently. Apart from Tamil, Naga Durga is also set to make her debut in Telugu cinema soon. The film has been majorly shot in and around Chennai, with some portions taken in Ooty.
Along with the announcement about the production being completed, the makers also announced the extended cast in an official statement. Among others, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, and Adithya Kathir are set to play key roles in the upcoming film.
According to the makers, Love Oh Love will be a "refreshing romantic entertainer that celebrates the charm, confusion, and chemistry of modern love". While further details of the film's plot and cast are yet to be revealed, one of the poster's reveals that Pavish's character is named Raghuvaran, a reference to Dhanush's role in Velayilla Pattadhari (2014).
Foxn is composing music for the film. The crew also consists of PG Muthiah as the director of photography, NB Srikanth as the editor, PA Mahendiran as the art director, and Abishek Srinivas as the stunt choreographer.
The upcoming film is backed by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, who recently released GV Prakash's Blackmail. The film is presented by Dinesh Raj, in association with Creative Entertainers & Distributors. It is co-produced by G Dhananjheyan.
Magesh Rajendran has previously assisted director Lakshman in films like Bogan (2017) and Bhoomi (2021). With production for Love Oh Love completed, a release date for the film is yet to be announced.