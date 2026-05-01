Simran's next titled Teacher

On Thursday, it was announced that Simran's next film is titled Teacher. Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the title teaser video through his social media handle.
Teacher will be directed Balu Sharma, who made his debut with Neetho (2022). He later made Unarvugal Thodarkadhai (2024), which is currently streaming on Aha. Teacher is producerd by Kasi Viswanathan under the Whitenights Entertainments banner, along with Sameer Bharat Ram under his Super Talkies banner.
While the details of the plot, crew and the rest of the cast is yet be unveiled, the title poster teases crime to crossover with the classroom.
Simran was seen in three films in 2025. She initially starred in the psychological horror flick, Sabdhdam (2025), alongside Aadhi Pinisetty. She made a cameo appearance in the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly (2025). Her character in the film, Priya was a callback to another collaboration with Ajith, Vaalee (1999). She was also seen in Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family (2025), alongside Sasikumar, where she played the matriarch of a family of Sri Lankan immigrants.
Up next, Simran will also be seen in Gabru, alongside Sunny Deol.