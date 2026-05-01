Simran's next titled Teacher

Simran was seen in three films in 2025. She initially starred in the psychological horror flick, Sabdhdam (2025), alongside Aadhi Pinisetty. She made a cameo appearance in the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly (2025). Her character in the film, Priya was a callback to another collaboration with Ajith, Vaalee (1999). She was also seen in Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family (2025), alongside Sasikumar, where she played the matriarch of a family of Sri Lankan immigrants.