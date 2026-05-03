'PadMan' Arunachalam Muruganantham claims nomination for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

COIMBATORE: Social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, widely known as “Padman”, has claimed that he has been nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Muruganantham said he initially found it hard to believe the news, explaining that Nobel nominations cannot be self-submitted or made by family members, but must come from eligible third parties. He stated that a dean from Aravind Eye Hospital in Pondicherry, along with a team from the United States working with the institution, had put forward his name, and that the nomination was reportedly accepted within 24 hours.