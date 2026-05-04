Dhee: Childlike curiosity keeps me creative

Musician Dhee seems to be having the best of both worlds as she remains consistent in delivering hits with both her film and independent works. Her recent indie song 'Vari Vari' paints both a poignant and a playful image as it is themed on a person taking a journey to find a version of themselves that they had lost. "My childhood was not like the one you saw in the song. But yeah, I have had a lot of similar moments in life. 'Vari Vari' has been inspired by such moments," begins Dhee, as she goes on to elucidate how the preservation of her inner child is important for her as a musician.



Citing the example of AR Rahman and her father, music composer Santhosh Narayanan, Dhee says being a child enables creativity. "In an interview, when asked about how he continues to surprise audiences even after all these years, AR Rahman sir said that he always carries this childlike wonder at everything that makes him do things. The same could be said about Santhosh (Narayanan) appa, who is always curious. Inspired by them, I have taught myself to preserve my inner child and remain curious, and that makes me keep learning as an artist. The child in you will ensure you remain creative," she says, adding that cultural rootedness is another vital element in creative expression. "Culture is a part of who I am. I am someone who is in between two places - Australia and Sri Lanka - and this is my identity. I feel artists should represent themselves and tell their stories. That way, you can effectively communicate with people."