Rio's River Route Studios debut production titled Brown Mani; wacky promo video out

We had previously reported that actor and popular TV personality Rio had launched his production house River Route Studios and revealed that he is backing two films with debut directors. The makers have now announced the first production's title as Brown Mani, with a wacky title promo introducing the lead actor Ram Nishanth and director Kathiravan Sampath.
Ram Nishanth is the founder of Fully Scripted YouTube channel, had played roles in Kadhal Kottai (2022) mini series, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019) and Baba Black Sheep (2023). Interestingly, Rio Raj played the lead role in Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.
Brown Mani also stars JS Kavi and Sundar CVC. The film's music will be composed by Dev Prakash Regan, while Sundar takes charge of editing. Sakthi Subramanian is handling cinematography. Further details on the plot and extended cast have been kept under wraps.
See the video here:
The second film, written and directed by K Sivamuneswaran, will be headlined by Varun KG, who had previously worked as an editor on Rio Raj's films Joe (2023) and Aan Paavam Pollathathu (2025). Gowri Krishna and Taafia Abu play female leads in it which also stars Toufick. Rahul KG Vignesh will serve as the DOP, with Varun also overseeing editing. Siddhu Kumar, who has frequently collaborated with Rio, is also composing music for this upcoming film. Details of the second film are not disclosed yet.
The two productions and backed by investors Red Rock Pictures and Maali and Manvi Movie Makers.
Rio is currently shooting for Maddy with Saniya Iyappan. The film is written and directed by Karthikeyan BK. He recently wrapped shoot for Ram in Leela and the romantic entertainer, also starring newcomer Vartika, is in its post-production stages.