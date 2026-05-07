Actor Vidhu on Rathna Kumar's 29: The film is a cool breeze on a hot day

RK: This wasn’t entirely planned. When we talk, we say something memorable, and this was something I had thought of years ago when I thought of love. But I wanted to remember that line, because that was very personal, in a time of pining, so it remained in my mind along with a tune. So during that song, while Viji is focused on enjoying the surroundings, Sathya’s focus is on Viji. ‘Poo Paadal’ was a song which was conceptualized as Sathya’s inner voice expressing his love for Viji, hence the use of flowers, which was deeply personal, fit there.