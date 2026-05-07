Bhagyashri Borse joins Sivakarthikeyan in Seyon

Recently, we reported about Sivakarthikeyan starring in director Sivakumar Murugesan's next film Seyon. Earlier this Wednesday, the film's producer announced that Bhagyashri Borse has joined the film. The announcement came on the birthday of the actor, who recently made her Tamil debut with a role in Kaantha, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. It also came not long after Bhagyashri's social media activity sparked speculation about her involvement in the film.
"A birthday to remember and a journey to look forward to! Wishing Bhagyashri Borse a very happy birthday as she joins the Seyon family," the makers wrote as the caption for the announcement post. They also shared an image of Bhagyashri holding a peacock feather, effectively giving a first look at her character in the upcoming film. Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to star in the film, Bhagyashri called it "the best birthday gift".
As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan is set to produce the film under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner, alongside R Mahendran.
Kamal recently attended a special screening of Sivakumar Murugesan's debut film, Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, and expressed his appreciation for the film. A few days later, the announcement about him backing Sivakumar's second film came. It is worth noting that Sivakarthikeyan backed Thaai Kizhavi through his namesake production banner, alongside Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios.
The makers recently shared a glimpse video for Seyon, showing Sivakarthikeyan's character being treated as a God. The film also stars Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss.
On the technical front, the film has composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, editor San Lokesh, art director RK Nagu, and action choreographer Supreme Sundar. The film is slated for an October release in theatres.
Coming back to Bhagyashri Borse, the actor was most recently seen in the Telugu film Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P and co-starring Ram Pothineni and Upendra. Her upcoming films also include Lenin, co-starring Akhil Akkineni and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu.