Bhagyashri Borse joins Sivakarthikeyan in Seyon

"A birthday to remember and a journey to look forward to! Wishing Bhagyashri Borse a very happy birthday as she joins the Seyon family," the makers wrote as the caption for the announcement post. They also shared an image of Bhagyashri holding a peacock feather, effectively giving a first look at her character in the upcoming film. Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to star in the film, Bhagyashri called it "the best birthday gift".