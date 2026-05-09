Santhanam enters zombie genre with Love Bite; first poster out

We had recently reported about AGS Entertainment unveiling the title and first look of their 28th production with Arjun, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan as Blast. Weeks later, the production house has shared details on their 29th film with Santhanam. Titled Love Bite, the neon-lit first-look poster which has resemblance to RL Stine's Goosebumps novel series, hints at a zombie story. The poster also shows tombstones surrounding the title with the dead trying to come out of their burial sites. The upcoming film is set to be directed by Selvin Raj Xavier of Conjuring Kannappan-fame.