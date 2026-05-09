Santhanam enters zombie genre with Love Bite; first poster out

We had recently reported about AGS Entertainment unveiling the title and first look of their 28th production with Arjun, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan as Blast. Weeks later, the production house has shared details on their 29th film with Santhanam. Titled Love Bite, the neon-lit first-look poster which has resemblance to RL Stine's Goosebumps novel series, hints at a zombie story. The poster also shows tombstones surrounding the title with the dead trying to come out of their burial sites. The upcoming film is set to be directed by Selvin Raj Xavier of Conjuring Kannappan-fame.
While details regarding the genre, extended cast and plot remains unknown, the film is expected to be in the horror comedy space similar to his previous movie DD Next Level, which hit theatres last year.
AGS Entertainment's Archana Kalpathi serves as the creative producer for Love Bite. It is backed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh.
Besides this film, Santhanam is also set to join Silambarasan in STR 51, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu which will to go on floors after Vetri Maaran's Arasan gets completed. He also headlines an untitled time-loop thriller directed by debutant Sudhaman Krishna.