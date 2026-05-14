Karuppu star Indrans: I don't get offended by body shaming

His train travels serve as a testament to the fact that Indrans interacts with the public with no vanity or ego. Interestingly, he says that today's film personalities do not have the same freedom as he and his late contemporaries, such as Mala Aravindan and Innocent, had. “We had great fun on and off the set. I think today's generation may not have the privilege to have such experiences. They retreat into their tiny little worlds, although they are all immensely talented in terms of writing and other creative pursuits. We do have a lot to learn from them, but they cannot be free birds like us, actors of a certain vintage. I guess this is purely because of the change in times.”