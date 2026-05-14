Aparna Das and more onboard Santhanam's Love Bite as film goes on floors

Just a few days ago, AGS Entertainment unveiled the title poster of their next production, Love Bite, starring Santhanam in the lead role. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a video announcing the addition of cast members along with a pooja ceremony indicating production commencement.
Aparna Das is set to play the female lead opposite Santhanam. Also added to the cast are VTV Ganesh, Adithya Kathir, Anandaraj, Bjorn Surrao, Rajendran, Muthukumar, Nirosha Redin Kingsley and Kalki Raja, among others. Love Bite is helmed by Selvin Raj Xavier, who made his directorial debut with Sathish's Conjuring Kannappan.
The neon-lit first-look poster of Love Bite, which resembles RL Stine's Goosebumps novel series, hints at a zombie story. The poster also shows tombstones surrounding the title with the dead trying to come out of their burial sites.
On the technical front, the film has music by Foxn, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and cinematography by Yuva. AGS Entertainment's Archana Kalpathi serves as the creative producer for Love Bite. It is backed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh.
Details regarding the genre and plot remain unknown, but the film is expected to be in the horror comedy space similar to his previous movie DD Next Level, which hit theatres last year.
Besides this film, Santhanam is also set to join Silambarasan in STR 51, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, which will go on floors after Vetri Maaran's Arasan is completed. He also headlines an untitled time-loop thriller directed by debutant Sudhaman Krishna.