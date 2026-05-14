It's a wrap for Arjun Das and Anna Ben's Con City

The shooting for Arjun Das and Anna Ben's Con City has been completed, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film also stars Yogi Babu and Vadivukkarasi in lead roles and will mark the directorial debut of Harish Durairaj.
Con City comprises an ensemble cast, including Thambi Ramaiah, Ramesh Thilak, Imman Annachi, Baradwaj Rangan, Ponvannan, Madhan Dhakshinamoorthy, Sathanand M, Ragu Esaki, Radha Ravi, VTV Ganesh, Arul Doss, Shaji Chen, Dheepa Ramanujam, and Nanda Gopal.
Recently, the makers unveiled two singles from Con City, which has music composed by Sean Roldan. The first single, 'Korean Family', is an energetic dance number sung by Vangal Pulla Vicky alongside Sublahshini and Leela. The second single, 'Naan Dhaan King' has vocals by the composer, along with Lalitha Sudha and Kelithee, who has also penned and performed the rap portion. Mohan Rajan has penned verses for both songs.
In the title teaser unveiled in March, Arjun Das gains the Midas touch as he realises that his receipt printer has started generating notes of Rs 500 in a glitch created after an accident caused by a lightning strike. Overnight, the struggling family, consisting of Anna Ben, Yogi Babu and Vadivukkarasi, learn about the fortune turner one by one and are ecstatic about overcoming their financial struggles and miseries. The rest of the film seems to follow the characters' lives changing after the society finds out about this money-making machine and the public chaos it creates.
In an earlier statement, the makers had revealed that Con City will appeal to all sections of the audience with its unique setting and plot. They further added that it will delve into the emotional pages of a middle-class family's life in the city.
On the technical team, the film has cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan, editing by Arulmoses A and art direction by Raj Kamal. The film is produced by Power House Pictures in their maiden venture in association with M&M Movie Makers and Klout Studios. A release date for Con City is yet to be announced. Besides Tamil, the film will also be released in Telugu.