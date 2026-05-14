Tamil

Vikram's Chiyaan 63 adds Riya Shibu to cast

Chiyaan 63 marks Vikram's reunion with his Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar after 10 years, and will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan
(L) Vikram in Chiyaan 63; (R) Riya Shibu
(L) Vikram in Chiyaan 63; (R) Riya Shibu
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
2 min read

As we earlier reported, Riya Shibu has been officially added to the cast of Vikram's Chiyaan 63 as the female lead. The announcement came from the makers on Wednesday. The Anand Shankar directorial will mark her Tamil acting debut. Interestingly, Riya Shibu backed Vikram's hit Veera Dheera Sooran – Part 2 (2025) under HR Pictures.

Vikram and Anand Shankar's first collaboration was Iru Mugan ten years ago. When the film was announced last month, a promo video introduced Vikram as a chef targeted by a gang. A conversation which takes place in a voiceover reveals that he is also a gangster. Anand Shankar has written the film, which has dialogues by Shan Karuppusamy.

Vikram reunites with Iru Mugan's Anand Shankar for Chiyaan 63

Chiyaan 63 will feature music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who last worked on a Vikram film in 2022, with Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan. The crew of the film includes director of photography RD Rajasekar ISC, editor Raymond Derrick Crasta, production designer Rajeevan, and art director Surya Rajeevan.

Reports also suggested that MS Bhaskar and Urvashi are set to join the cast in prominent roles, but the makers are yet to confirm the same. If true, MS Bhaskar will be reuniting with Vikram after Deiva Thirumagal (2011) and Thaandavam (2012).

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TG Thyagarajan is producing the film under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner. Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are also producing, with G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth serving as co-producers. Plot and genre details, along with extended cast details are awaited.

Meanwhile, actor-producer Riya Shibu is currently gearing up for the release of her second starrer, Athiradi, scheduled for May 15. She earned fame for her performance in Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan.

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Vikram
Riya Shibu
anand shankar
Chiyaan 63