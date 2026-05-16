Arjun-Abhirami's Blast gets a release date

Last month, production house AGS Productions revealed the first look and the title of their upcoming film Blast, starring Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles. The latest update from the makers is that the film will release in theatres on May 28. Directed by debutant Subash K Raj, Blast wrapped production in February.
Apart from these actors, Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar, and Bala Hasan R also play important roles in the film.
Billed as a "wholesome family entertainer," the makers state that the film will revolve around "A family trained to protect the powerless becomes the most dangerous obstacle of all."
Composer Ravi Basrur, prominently known for his music in the KGF films, is all set to make his Tamil debut with this new project. The rest of the technical team includes cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, and art direction by Veeramani Ganesan. Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi serve as creative producer and associate creative producer, respectively. Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh are producing the film for AGS Entertainment.