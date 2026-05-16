Vishnuu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi 2 gets July release

The makers of the sequel to Vishnuu Vishal's comedy entertainer Gatta Kusthi dropped the film's first-look poster and release date on Friday. Accordingly, the Chella Ayyavu directorial will make its theatrical debut on July 3.
The second installment is expected to pick up from the first part's climax, which has Veera (Vishnuu Vishal) and his wrestler wife Keerthi (Aishwarya Lekshmi) become parents to a daughter after the latter wins a wrestling match. The film also features the returning cast of Karunas, Munishkanth, and Kaali Venkat.
Gatta Kusthi 2 comprises a fresh technical team from its predecessor. Music composer Sean Roldan, Cinematographer Bhaskaran KM, editor Barath Vikraman, and art director Jayachandran S are a part of the film.
Vishnuu Vishal, who previously starred in Aaryan, has Irandu Vaanam with his Ratsasan collaborator Ramkumar. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead. Aishwarya Lekshmi, meanwhile, who last appeared in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, is also starring in the Telugu film SYG - Sambarala Yeti Gattu and Malayalam film Aasha.